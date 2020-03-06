PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Sadie, a 7-year-old Heeler Mix who came to us as an owner surrender. She is a very sweet dog and laid back. She gets along with other dogs as well. Sadie has been spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Mary is a 2-year-old spayed female tiger, as sweet as can be. She loves to be petted and loved on. Mary gets along with the other cats and is going to be so happy to find her forever home where she can relax and be yours. Come visit her today.

The annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser at Southwest Bowling is set for March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Details: $30/couple & Dutch Doubles (3 games & shoe rental). To secure a lane, sign up early at PAWS or Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. There will be prizes throughout the evening. Non-bowlers can come out and support the shelter by vying for raffle baskets, including a 50/50.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Decoy and Dixie. Decoy is an 8-year-old Silver Lab looking for someone to play ball with. He is an energetic boy and just wants someone to love him. He loves a good ear rub. He is house-broken. Dixie is a 9-year-old Sharpei mix who came with her brother, Decoy. She’s not a fan of other dogs but does love her brother to pieces. Dixie is a princess and wants to be treated like one. She is house-broken. Both of these beautiful babies know simple commands and are very smart. They are spayed and neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, and current on prevention and vaccinations.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (rabbits)

CCAWL has a variety of rabbits looking for forever homes. They are spayed/neutered and current on flea prevention. They come with cages as supplies last. The adoption fee is $75 per rabbit. Please call us for more information.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at CCAWL during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Sweet Sadie is a 7-year-old pooch ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_BarelyDog.jpg Sweet Sadie is a 7-year-old pooch ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Mary is a 2-year-old sweetie ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_PawsCat.jpg Mary is a 2-year-old sweetie ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Brother-sister duo Decoy and Dixie, ages 8 and 9, respectively, are available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_LeagueDogs.jpeg Brother-sister duo Decoy and Dixie, ages 8 and 9, respectively, are available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Spayed and neutered rabbits are available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_LeagueRabbits.jpeg Spayed and neutered rabbits are available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.