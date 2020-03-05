WL-S earns award

West Liberty-Salem Superintendent Kraig Hissong, pictured here with daughter Cathryn Hissong, holds the Community Blood Center’s Red Cord Award, which was presented to the school for the number of its repeat donors. The superintendent and his daughter are two of these donors. The National Honor Society partnered with the CBC for the school’s annual blood drive on Feb. 27. The CBC website states that students who register to donate blood at least three times while in high school earn a Red Cord to wear during graduation events.

Submitted photo