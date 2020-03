Mike Crackel, site manager of the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, invites all to hear Champaign County Wildlife Officer Jeff Tipton discuss the mammals of Ohio and Cedar Bog on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in the Nature Center of Cedar Bog, located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

Admission is $10 per person. Cedar Bog Association and Ohio History Connection members will be admitted free of charge. Call 937-484-3744 for more information.

Submitted story

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

Submitted by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.