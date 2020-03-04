Indian Lake Polar Plunge is Saturday

LOGAN COUNTY — Indian Lake’s 11th annual Polar Plunge takes place on Saturday at Old Field Beach.

Every year the Indian Lake Polar Plunge challenges local jumpers to do some “Freezin’ for a Reason” and take “the plunge” for a great cause, which is Special Olympics Ohio.

The Polar Plunge is a unique way for people to raise funds and donate to Special Olympics Ohio and create awareness for 23,000 athletes statewide.

Plunge participants obtain pledges to run into the frigid waters of Indian Lake. The more pledges and money they raise the bigger the prizes and incentives they can earn, ranging from Polar Plunge hats to Jackets and even a cornhole set. “Too Chicken to Plunge” participants can donate a minimum pledge to get a “Too Chicken to Plunge” T-shirt, without actually having taken the plunge.

“It is so amazing that, each winter, thousands of people take part in Polar Plunge events to raise funds for Special Olympics Ohio,” said Kate Burdett, director of Marketing for Special Olympics Ohio. “We like to use the phrase “Freezin’ for a Reason” and that reason is the more than 23,000 athletes who train and compete in the 22 different sports we are able to offer them due to this support,” adds Burdett.

The main event, which includes a costume contest, begins at 1:15 p.m. at Indian Lake State Park’s Old Field Beach. The plunge kicks-off at 1:30pm sharp. A post-plunge party follows from 2-4 p.m. at the Indian Lake Moose Family Center, 11044 Lake St., Lakeview, where check-in and registration for the event also takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Be a part of the “coolest” event of the year and take the plunge, donate, spectate or volunteer. Enter as a team or individual at OhioPolarPlunge.org

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

