Just add water!

LOGAN COUNTY — Find the boat of your dreams at the largest boat show in central Ohio. For 63 years boating enthusiasts have been heading to the Indian Lake Boat Show, which is considered the signature kick-off event of the “Lake Season,” at Indian Lake.

The boat show begins this weekend and runs from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8. The event is open from from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and on Sunday, March 8 it runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free, parking is free and free refreshments will be available.

The boat show actually occurs at several different locations dotted around the lake, including , the Indian Lake Marina, Spend-a-Day Marina and Bud’s Marina. Spend-a-Day Marina is located at 9481 N. state Route 708, Russells Point, Ohio on Orchard Island. Indian Lake Marina is located at 457 East Main St., Russells Point, Ohio, beside McDonald’s, and Bud’s Marina is located at 7169 County Road 38, Huntsville, Ohio.

Many local area establishments also put on “Boat Show” themed events.

Whatever type of watercraft you are looking for, you can find it at this boat show including pontoons, fishing boats, cruisers, kayaks, tritoons, sport boats, run-abouts or ski boats.

Indian Lake is a premiere Midwest lake, boating and vacation destination with over 1.5 million visitors a year. The pristine lake is surrounded by beautiful lakefront homes, cottages and quaint, friendly lake towns. With great restaurants, sandy beaches and plenty of fun festivals and events every year such as the Harborfest, Party at the Beach, and Rock the Lake Music Festival, it’s a recipe for guaranteed good time.

Find the boat you’ve always wanted and simply add water and your party begins at this Logan County nautical playground.

