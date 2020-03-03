4-H club gets lesson about being ‘handicapable’

Andy Detwiler, of Urbana, spoke to Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club on Feb 27 about losing his arms, continuing with life and being a normal person, not special. He talked about his YouTube channel, Harmless Farmer, and his goal of helping others in similar situations see that life goes on and things can get done, although maybe in a different way and on a different time line. He demonstrated how he uses his feet, mouth and shoulders for tasks. “I’m not handicapped. I’m handicapable,” he said. Club members said they look forward to seeing Andy take a llama through the obstacle course at the county fair. Pictured are, front from left, Colton Randall, Andy Detwiler, Ty West, back from left, Jonathan Chipps, Johnathan Reed, Jeremiah Chipps and Ben Hillman.

Andy Detwiler, of Urbana, spoke to Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club on Feb 27 about losing his arms, continuing with life and being a normal person, not special. He talked about his YouTube channel, Harmless Farmer, and his goal of helping others in similar situations see that life goes on and things can get done, although maybe in a different way and on a different time line. He demonstrated how he uses his feet, mouth and shoulders for tasks. “I’m not handicapped. I’m handicapable,” he said. Club members said they look forward to seeing Andy take a llama through the obstacle course at the county fair. Pictured are, front from left, Colton Randall, Andy Detwiler, Ty West, back from left, Jonathan Chipps, Johnathan Reed, Jeremiah Chipps and Ben Hillman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_AndyGroup.jpg Andy Detwiler, of Urbana, spoke to Los Llameros de St. Paris 4-H Club on Feb 27 about losing his arms, continuing with life and being a normal person, not special. He talked about his YouTube channel, Harmless Farmer, and his goal of helping others in similar situations see that life goes on and things can get done, although maybe in a different way and on a different time line. He demonstrated how he uses his feet, mouth and shoulders for tasks. “I’m not handicapped. I’m handicapable,” he said. Club members said they look forward to seeing Andy take a llama through the obstacle course at the county fair. Pictured are, front from left, Colton Randall, Andy Detwiler, Ty West, back from left, Jonathan Chipps, Johnathan Reed, Jeremiah Chipps and Ben Hillman. Submitted photo