COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, March 4

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, March 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC): 9-11 a.m. public meeting, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For info: Champaign Economic Partnership, 937-653-7200.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session to work on details of a drug testing policy

RV Honor Flight Info: 6 p.m. meeting at DAV-VFW BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana, about recreational vehicle trips to Washington, D.C., for veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars. For info: 937-653-4554.

Crafting at the Library: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Learn the basics of knitting or crocheting. RSVP to the library.

Movie-Call of the Wild: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Friday, March 6

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Triad Local Schools, 7920 Brush Lake Road. For appointment or more info: 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Movie-Call of the Wild: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, March 7

Movie-Call of the Wild: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 8

Movie-Call of the Wild: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 9

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Tuesday, March 10

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 1-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, March 11

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Thursday, March 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Crafting at the Library: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Knitting 101-make a spring chick basket.

Friday, March 13

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Playdough Mania: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12