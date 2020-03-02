Triad starts work on athletic complex

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad held a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 27 for the future athletic complex. Attending the ceremony were the Triad Board of Education, superintendent and treasurer, representatives of the WDC Group and members of the Building Project Committee. It is anticipated that the new athletic facilities will be open in time for football season this fall. A ribbon-cutting for the new facilities will be announced at a later date.

The board approved the following contracts for work on the athletic complex:

– Site Work, Funderburgh Farms and Excavating, $634,119.00

– Track, Heiberger Paving, Inc., $171,640.00

– Fence, Buckeye Fence, $57,000.00

– Asphalt, O’Heil Site Solutions, $335,000.00

– Irrigation, Funderburgh Farms and Excavating, $13,950.00

– Bleachers, Farnham Equipment, $129,800.00

– Field Lighting, Triec Electrical Services, $202,875.00

Triad achieved a strong bond rating of “Aa3” for the construction of new athletic facilities. Bonds were officially offered to the public on Feb. 5, which according to a press release from the school were very well received and sold quickly at very favorable interest rates for the district.

“We were fortunate to time the bond market perfectly,” said Mike Burns of Baird, which served as the District’s bond underwriter. “The bonds sold at interest rates much lower than originally anticipated which will ultimately benefit the taxpayers of Triad LSD.”

“Triad Local School District’s Board, administration and the children want to thank the Triad Community for your support in November when the community supported the bond and permanent improvement levy for the construction of our new athletic facilities,” Superintendent Vickie Hoffman wrote in a press release.

From left are Neil Laughbaum, Triad director of operations; Chris Widener, WDC Group; Vickie Hoffman, Triad superintendent; Triad board members Matt McConnell, Randy Moore, Chris Millice, Mike Perry and April Freville; and Triad Treasurer Connie Cohn. Submitted photo

Staff report

Compiled from information sent by Triad Local School District.

