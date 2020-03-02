Info available about RV Honor Flight trips to D.C.

All interested in learning about recreational vehicle Honor Flight trips to Washington, D.C., for veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars are invited to a 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, informational meeting at the DAV-VFW BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

The itinerary for these June-September weekend trips includes leaving via RV(s) Friday morning and returning Sunday evening; spending two nights in a hotel just outside Washington, D.C.; and visiting D.C. war memorials.

Those making the trip must be able to walk, although wheelchairs will be available for those who can’t walk long distances; climb into a motor home and tour bus; and take care of personal needs with minimal assistance.

Applications will be available at the meeting and are available in the county Veterans Service office (937-653-4554) at the DAV-VFW post.