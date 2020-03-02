BNFS Insurance rebrands to CoverLink

Brand/Neer/Frantz/Stallsmith (BNFS) Insurance, a staple in the Urbana community since 1921, officially announced its new name – CoverLink Insurance – effective March 1, 2020.

According to Randy Leopard, Vice President at CoverLink, “We’ve been working for more than a year to develop a name that pays tribute to our past, links to our present and prepares us for our future. A name that not only tells the story of what we do, but also who we are and what we believe.”

The name CoverLink, comprised of two terms, Cover and Link, was chosen for the following reasons:

Cover because it’s what they do. One definition of cover is to afford protection or security. Another is to guard from attack. CoverLink believes they guard their clients from attack, and afford protection and security when needed most.

Link because it’s what they believe. Link can be defined as the relationship between two things or situations, especially where one affects the other. It also serves to connect one part of a thing with another. Put simply, it unites.

Leopard continued, “When you consider our three core values: always doing what’s right for our clients, partner insurance carriers and our colleagues, our new name underscores the link between not only these values, but also clearly unites our past to our present reinforcing the fact that while our name is changing, our values and commitment to our clients and the Urbana community are as strong as they’ve ever been.

It should be noted that there have been no staffing changes, and no ownership changes as a result of this new name. BNFS was not sold, contact information remains the same, and the office is still located at the same 121 Miami St. address in Urbana where they’ve been since their founding.

For more information, visit www.coverlink.com.

About CoverLink

CoverLink is an independent insurance agency located in Urbana, Ohio that services the personal needs such as auto, home, jewelry, umbrella and life insurance for individuals and families, as well as business insurance needs such as property, liability, business auto and farm insurance. Fueled by a vision and desire to always do what’s right for clients, the team at CoverLink is on a mission to deliver a delightful customer experience by providing honest, straightforward advice when it comes to protecting all that’s important. Often recognized for its business integrity, CoverLink was recently awarded as Ohio’s most trusted insurance agency by CV Magazine.

