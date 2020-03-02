Urbana FFA competes at meats invitational

The Urbana FFA meat evaluation team competed at the Buckeye Meats Invitational on Feb. 8 at the OSU meat science lab. During this Career Development Event, teams compare, evaluate and place up to four beef, pork and lamb carcasses; ID and quality-grade wholesale cuts from any of the three species; and ID 40 retail cuts by species, primal, cut and cookery method. Urbana placed 9th at this invitational, with individual placings for, from left, Alistair Greenlee, 46th; Payton Stambaugh, 23rd; and Faith Denkewalter, 47th.

The Urbana FFA meat evaluation team competed at the Buckeye Meats Invitational on Feb. 8 at the OSU meat science lab. During this Career Development Event, teams compare, evaluate and place up to four beef, pork and lamb carcasses; ID and quality-grade wholesale cuts from any of the three species; and ID 40 retail cuts by species, primal, cut and cookery method. Urbana placed 9th at this invitational, with individual placings for, from left, Alistair Greenlee, 46th; Payton Stambaugh, 23rd; and Faith Denkewalter, 47th. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_Death.jpg The Urbana FFA meat evaluation team competed at the Buckeye Meats Invitational on Feb. 8 at the OSU meat science lab. During this Career Development Event, teams compare, evaluate and place up to four beef, pork and lamb carcasses; ID and quality-grade wholesale cuts from any of the three species; and ID 40 retail cuts by species, primal, cut and cookery method. Urbana placed 9th at this invitational, with individual placings for, from left, Alistair Greenlee, 46th; Payton Stambaugh, 23rd; and Faith Denkewalter, 47th. Submitted photo