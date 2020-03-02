Graham FFA competes in state event

The A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Ag Tech and Mechanical Systems career development event.

The purpose of this contest is for students to demonstrate knowledge and technical skill development in agricultural engineering technology and mechanical systems.

Chapter members Sam Stickley, Todd Crawford, Jayden Tourney, Ethan Gentis, Bryant Crisler, Owen McGuire, Matt Case, Dena Wilson, Cooper Strader, Blake Hoffer, Michael Bowers, Ethan Litteral, Max Ward, Joe Bowers, Hunter Mays, Ryan Stevens, Lindon Hoblit, Seth Suttles, Colby Strader, Ian Robinson, Gannon Arnett, Brent Case and Eli Hollingsworth took the exam. During the online test, members were given 40 general knowledge questions about machinery, electricity, and equipment. There were then 10 problem solving questions about machinery and equipment.

The team finished in the top 10 in the state and qualified for state finals on December 6. Stickley, Crawford, Tourney, and Gentis traveled to The Ohio State University Engineering Department where they completed multi-system agricultural problems selected from skills and problem solving of the five system competency areas. Each team member was also required to answer 3 problems individually.

At the end of the contest, the team finished 7th in the state with Sam Stickley as 10th high individual.

Pictured are Jayden Tourney, Sam Stickley, Ethan Gentis and Todd Crawford https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_Ag-Tech-Picture.jpg Pictured are Jayden Tourney, Sam Stickley, Ethan Gentis and Todd Crawford Submitted photo

By Emmalee Cecil

Emmalee Cecil is the A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA reporter.

Emmalee Cecil is the A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA reporter.