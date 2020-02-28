COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, February 29

Money Management 101 Session 2: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Call 937-663-4349 to register or for more information.

Movie-1917: 1:30,4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Sunday, March 1

Woodstock Lions Club Pancake/Sausage Day: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559

Movie-1917: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Monday, March 2

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience

Housing Market Study Findings: 6 p.m. public meeting about Champaign County’s housing market, conducted by the Greater Ohio Policy Council, county community center auditorium

Sheriff Candidates: 6-8 p.m. Town Hall Meeting hosted by Urbana University in the Student Center’s Sara Landess Room will feature the three candidates – Chad Burroughs, incumbent Matt Melvin and David Patrick – discussing issues

Tuesday, March 3

Urbana City Schools Board: Finance & Facilities Committee will meet at the administrative offices, 711 Wood Street. The purpose of this meeting will be to review a request for a feasibility study to be done on the Castle building.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36

Wednesday, March 4

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, March 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC): 9-11 a.m. public meeting, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For info: Champaign Economic Partnership, 937-653-7200.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session to work on details of a drug testing policy

Friday, March 6

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Triad Local Schools, 7920 Brush Lake Road. For appointment or more info: 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card

Monday, March 9

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Tuesday, March 10

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 1-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, March 11

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.