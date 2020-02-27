Urbana quilter competes in Paducah exhibit

Cassandra Ireland Beaver, of Urbana, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilts Stripe Club and Zoo Family Portrait at the American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek in Paducah, Kentucky, April 22-25.
More than 400 quilts from 41 states and 16 countries are entered in this exhibit/contest. For more info, visit quiltweek.com or call 270-898-7903. The AQS is the largest quilting membership group in the world.
Beaver
Zoo Family Portrait is a Cassandra Beaver quilt creation.
This Stripe Club quilt created by Cassandra Beaver will be part of an April quilt exhibit.
Information from American Quilter’s Society.