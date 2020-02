CABLE – The Wayne Township Park Committee is planning the third annual Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk for May 2 in Cable. Sign up online at www.cantstoprunningco.com by April 1 for a free T-shirt. Each of the top three finishers in the male, female and under-age-12 categories will receive a trophy and gift certificate. Proceeds will go toward park improvements, including playground equipment and basketball courts.

Staff report

Information provided by the Wayne Township Park Committee.

