The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana.

Regent Kim Snyder welcomed 16 Urbana Chapter members and 28 guests. She then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Dolly Wisma and American’s Creed was led by Susan Fornof-Lippencott. The National Anthem was led by pianist, Joanna Woodburn.

Those gathered paused for a moment of silence to remember the life and dedication of local Army member Spc. Cameron Logwood, who died in a traffic crash Feb. 7 in Alaska.

President General’s Report: Judy Kathary gave the message from President General Denise Doring VanBuren. She is encouraging chapters to “shake it up and have some fun doing it” as we creatively plan interesting monthly meetings. She stated, “Today’s DAR is enjoyable, educational and fulfilling.”

National Defense Report: Judi Henson reported on the exciting possibility of adopting a retired military dog. Thousands of MWDs (Military Working Dogs) are stationed around the world, in harm’s way, all in the name of keeping Americans safe. After retiring from service, they look for families, homes and couches.

Women’s Issues: In honor of Black History Month, Jeanne Evans reported on the service of a group of nearly 900 African-American women who made sure U.S. troops in Europe got their mail in 1945. They were the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) who had a motto: “No mail, low morale.” In their honor, identical bills “Six Triple Eight” Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2019 have been introduced in the U.S. Senate and House.

This February meeting, held on President’s Day, is an awards ceremony for students 5th through 8th grades who participate in the DAR American History Essay Contest. In addition, we honor Good Citizens from the senior class of each participating county school. Committee Chair, Linda Fullerton, explained that this year’s essay theme centered around “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” In the time period of 1620, how would one prepare for a two month journey at sea? The winning Mechanicsburg Middle School students were Hannah Dingledine, Darby Ayars, and Addie DeLong. The DAR Good Citizen winners were Graham: Samuel Stickley; Mechanicsburg: Emma Wilson; Triad: Anna Nott; West Liberty-Salem: Cheyenne Gluckle; and Urbana: Jocelyn Holtsberry. Chair Linda Fullerton presented a special packet of recognition to each of these extremely talented young people who represent our area high schools so very well.

Following the awards ceremony, guests and members enjoyed delicious cookies, snacks, punch, and coffee.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder mentioned a thank you from Darlene West for our part in completing CMR/CAA reports, making the SW District the first Ohio district to meet this requirement. Members who wrote Valentine Cards for active duty personnel were thanked. In addition, Regent Snyder encouraged all interested to register immediately for the State Conference, which will be held March 26-March 29, 2020 at the Columbus Airport Marriott. Lastly, members were asked to consider organizing a Docent Day at the Waldschmidt House during the upcoming Spring.

Secretary’s Report: The January minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 82 members and 3 prospective members.

The Indian Report was given by Judy Kathary, and Judi Henson gave a current status report on Service to America participation. Pat Detwiler thanked all volunteers who assisted with the wreath retirement for the Wreaths Across America Project on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oak Dale Cemetery.

New Business included a discussion of the plan to offer a scholarship to local high school seniors. Several ideas were offered and explored. It was agreed to refer final decisions back to the DAR Scholarship Committee. This committee consists of Kim Snyder, Judith Kathary, and Judy Brooks.

The meeting was adjourned at 3:40 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Judy Brooks, Judy Kathary, and Kim Snyder.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church.

Good Citizen winners are, from left, Jocy Holtsberry, Urbana High School; Cheyenne Gluckle, West Liberty-Salem High School; Anna Nott, Triad High School; Emma Wilson, Mechanicsburg High School; and Samuel Stickley, Graham High School. From left are Urbana Regent Kim Snyder, essay winners Hannah Dingledine, Darby Ayars and Addie Delong and DAR American History Chair Linda Fullerton. The essay winners are Mechanicsburg Middle School students.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana DAR Chapter.

Submitted by Urbana DAR Chapter.