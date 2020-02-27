Mercy Health hosts nutrition seminar

SPRINGFIELD – March is National Nutrition Month. It’s a good reminder that getting healthy and staying healthy means much more than losing weight. Good nutrition is as vital to feeling good and looking good.

Mercy Health will host a free March 4 seminar about proper nutrition, balance and how to incorporate healthier foods into everyday meals.

Weight Management Program Coordinator and Dietitian Jackie Dahlberg MS, RDN, LD, will lead the seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Mercy Health — Springfield Weight Management and General Surgery, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 110, in Springfield.

Registration is not required but is requested. Visit EventBrite.com and search “Mercy Health — Nutrition Seminar” or call 937-523-9940 to reserve a spot. Light refreshments will be available.

This seminar is part of an ongoing health education series provided by Mercy Health. Future speakers and topics include:

– Dr. Terry Carman on Weight Management, April 2

– Dr. Akber Mohammed, Cardiology, May 6

– Dr. Kevin Zartman on Joint Pain, June 11

Dietitian Jackie Dahlberg

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

