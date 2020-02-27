Beach Boys to play at Marysville event

MARYSVILLE — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is promising Thursday-night concert-goers will have “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

Officials announced The Beach Boys will headline Thursday evening’s entertainment as part of the 2020 balloon festival.

“We could not be happier to have this iconic American band come to Marysville to help us celebrate the 45th anniversary of the All Ohio Balloon Fest and the county’s bicentennial,” AOBF organizer Kevin Behrens said.

The Beach Boys will perform Thursday, Aug. 13.

Behrens said the first concert he ever attended was The Beach Boys at the Ohio State Fair in 1983.

“I have a great memory of The Beach Boys and am excited to see them here in town this summer,” Behrens said.

He added, “The Beach Boys will be the most recent in a long line of national acts that have appeared as part of the balloon festival’s entertainment.”

While the band has been making music for more than 50 years, The Beach Boys remain on Billboard Magazine’s Artist 100 list of this week’s top performers.

Founded in Hawthorne, California, in 1961, The Beach Boys is listed by Billboard magazine as “one of the most famous pop bands of all time.”

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and has received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

With more than 100 million albums sold, The Beach Boys continue to hold Billboard/Nielsen SoundScan’s record as the top-selling American band for albums and singles, and they are also the American group with the most Billboard Top 40 chart hits (36).

The band has number one hits — “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Kokomo” — as well as 15 songs that appeared in Billboard’s Top 10 — “Barbara Ann,” “Surfin U.S.A.,” “California Girls,” “Sloop John B,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Be True to Your School,” “Surfer Girl,” “Dance, Dance, Dance,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “When I Grow Up.”

Their chart toppers, along with favorites like “Little Deuce Coup,” “In My Room,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Do You Want to Dance,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “God Only Knows,” “California Dreamin’,” “409,” and “Let Me Wonder.” The Beach Boys music has become the soundtrack of summer.

Preferred seats, in rows 3-20, are $100. Meet-and-Greet opportunities, which include tickets to a seat in the front two rows, are $200. General Admission, Preferred seats and Meet and Greet options are for sale on www.eventbrite.com but are expected to sell out.

The All-Ohio Balloon Fest runs Aug. 13-15 at the Union County Airport in Marysville, and net proceeds of the event benefit The Hope Center.

Continue to check www.allohioballoonfest.com for updates about additional entertainment for the weekend.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_beachboys.jpg https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_beachboys2.jpg

Submitted story

Information from event organizers.

Information from event organizers.