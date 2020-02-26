Triad High School’s March Student of the Month is Ryland Smiles. Here are the student’s comments.

Parents: Zac and Niki Smiles

School activities and awards: National Honor Society, Student Congress, High School Humanities

If I were principal for a day: Get rid of exams for people with good grades

Favorite school memory: Football games with friends

People who have been an inspiration to me: When I think of people who inspire me, I think of who inspires me in faith, love, fitness, etc. Although certain people inspire me in one of these areas, my Papaw, Richard Graves inspires me in all of them.

Lately, I’ve been reading: Proverbs

My advice to parents: Sometimes kids just need someone to listen to them vent, not advice on how to fix their problems

My biggest regret: Worrying about things I can’t control

Next year I will be: A senior

Smiles https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_Ryland.jpg Smiles

Submitted by the Triad school district.

