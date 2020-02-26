Triad High School’s March Student of the Month is Ryland Smiles. Here are the student’s comments.
Parents: Zac and Niki Smiles
School activities and awards: National Honor Society, Student Congress, High School Humanities
If I were principal for a day: Get rid of exams for people with good grades
Favorite school memory: Football games with friends
People who have been an inspiration to me: When I think of people who inspire me, I think of who inspires me in faith, love, fitness, etc. Although certain people inspire me in one of these areas, my Papaw, Richard Graves inspires me in all of them.
Lately, I’ve been reading: Proverbs
My advice to parents: Sometimes kids just need someone to listen to them vent, not advice on how to fix their problems
My biggest regret: Worrying about things I can’t control
Next year I will be: A senior
Submitted by the Triad school district.