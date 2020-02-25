Nominations sought for ‘Empowered Woman’

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg will honor a woman with the 2020 Empowered Woman Award at its May banquet. The club is accepting nominations.

Each nomination should include why the nominee deserves the award, how she goes above and beyond in her church, clubs, schools and other community/county organizations to make the world a better place for all ages.

Nominations should include a photo if available and a letter from the sponsor describing accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area.

Nominees are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club.

Nominations are due by April 22 for consideration this year. Nomination forms are available electronically by emailing pamcelroy@gmail.com. They are also available at the circulation desk of Mechanicsburg Public Library.

The Woman’s Tourist Club is celebrating its 125th year. It has been affiliated as a charter club with GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1894. Through the years, the club has helped with the M’burg school and Mechanicsburg Public Library and has contributed to the renovation of the gate at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Topics at monthly club meetings are in the area of art, conservation, education, home life, public issues and international outreach. For more information about the club, contact President Marian Eberhard at 740-857-1371 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510.

The 2020 Empowered Woman will be honored at the May 18 banquet. Previous honorees also honored will include Jean Rutan, Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP, Cecilia (Ce) Greene, Ann Bogard, Sondra Chester, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, Kay Miller, Mary Beedy and Annajean Owen.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club.

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club.