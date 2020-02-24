Historic buildings helped

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is offering a total of $8,000 in matching grants for the repair and restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial buildings anywhere in Champaign County.

This is the 28th year the grants are being offered. In 2020 the CCPA will offer four residential matching grants of up to $1,000 each for the repair and restoration of homes, one $1,000 commercial building matching grant, and one $3,000 commercial building matching grant.

Grant applications and program guidelines are available at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 127 W. Court St., Urbana. They may be downloaded from the CCPA website: www.ccpapreserveohio.com.

In general the Residential and Commercial projects must include restoration to original or period condition using existing or approved replications. Exterior improvements should preserve the original building design and be sympathetic to the architectural character of the neighborhood.

Eligible improvements may include removing false fronts (such as aluminum panels or siding); restoring architectural details; replacing deteriorated or inefficient windows with authentic wooden replacements; cleaning and re-pointing brick; painting; removing or repairing awnings; replacing or upgrading porches; repairing or replacing gutters and downspouts; replacing lighting.

Applications must be received by the CCPA not later than May 31, 2020. Awards will be announced not later than June 30, 2020. All work funded with the matching grants must be completed by December 31, 2021.

Since 2015 CCPA commercial matching grants have been awarded for preservation projects at Gloria Theatre, Sowles Hotel, Douglas Hotel, Carmazzi’s, 38 Monument Square, 123, 221 and 222 N. Main St., 114-116 Scioto and 115 Locust St., all in Urbana; and, 10 E. Maple St., North Lewisburg.

Since 2015 CCPA residential matching grants have been awarded to preservation projects at 569 S. Main St., 883 Scioto St., 200 W. Reynolds St. in Urbana; 4 High St., in Mechanicsburg; and 259 W. Walnut St. in St. Paris.

The matching grants are funded by proceeds from the CCPA’s annual Home and Garden tour held the third weekend of June, the Urban Loft tour held the first weekend of November, and other CCPA fundraisers throughout the year.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is a private not-for-profit organization created to encourage and promote historic preservation and creative reuse of existing places and structures in Champaign County. CCPA welcomes new members, and donations to support the cause can be made at the website.

For more information, contact Robert Pollock, CCPA trustee, at rdpurbana@gmail.com; P.O. Box 748, Urbana, OH 43078; or landline, 937-508-4984.

Skylofts, a commercial structure at 221 N. Main St., Urbana, received the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s 2018 commercial matching grant to restore a painted facade. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_skylofts-2020.jpg Skylofts, a commercial structure at 221 N. Main St., Urbana, received the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s 2018 commercial matching grant to restore a painted facade. Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance

Preservation grants available locally

By Rob Pollock

Rob Pollock is a Champaign County Preservation Alliance trustee.

