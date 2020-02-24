Area Agency on Aging seeks local representative

The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a local person to represent Champaign County on its Aging Advisory Council. The council advises the board of trustees regarding administration of federal and state funds for services to people age 60 and older and regarding other issues impacting older adults and their caregivers.

The council is composed of three representatives from each of the nine counties in the Agency’s service area. The Champaign County opening is a new term that ends March 31, 2023, and may be renewed twice. The Advisory Council meets monthly in Tipp City and mileage is reimbursed.

In a news release, the Agency expresses appreciation for Bill Miller of Champaign County serving on the council since 2010, advocating for the needs of seniors and caregivers in Champaign County and throughout the region.

A position description and application are available on the News tab at the Agency’s website, www.info4seniors.org. Interested applicants may also contact Karin Nevius to have these materials emailed or mailed to them: Karin Nevius, Communications & Training Coordinator, 937-341-3001, knevius@info4seniors.org.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. The independent, private, nonprofit corporation plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Submitted by the Area Agency on Aging.

