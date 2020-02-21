Bald eagles nesting

A pair of nesting bald eagles was captured in this photograph from northwest Champaign County this week. For the first time in eight years, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife is attempting to find every bald eagle nest in the Buckeye State and is asking citizen scientists to report their sightings of the national bird. Citizen scientists can submit sightings at wildohio.gov/reportwildlife from Saturday, Feb. 1, to Tuesday, March 31. Watch for updates of verified nests throughout the coming months at wildohio.gov.

A pair of nesting bald eagles was captured in this photograph from northwest Champaign County this week. For the first time in eight years, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife is attempting to find every bald eagle nest in the Buckeye State and is asking citizen scientists to report their sightings of the national bird. Citizen scientists can submit sightings at wildohio.gov/reportwildlife from Saturday, Feb. 1, to Tuesday, March 31. Watch for updates of verified nests throughout the coming months at wildohio.gov.