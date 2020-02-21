Early voting starts in Champaign County

Christopher Logan, training & tech support, and Donna Finkbine, election clerk, perform bi-annual testing on voting machines prior to the start of early voting/absentee voting on Wednesday. Registered voters can visit the Champaign County Board of Elections to cast early voting ballots until Election Day, March 17. The Board of Elections is located in Suite L-100 in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. The early voting schedule is: Feb-19-March 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 9-13, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 7 & 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m (Saturdays); March 15, 1-5 p.m. (Sunday); and March 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Logan, training & tech support, and Donna Finkbine, election clerk, perform bi-annual testing on voting machines prior to the start of early voting/absentee voting on Wednesday. Registered voters can visit the Champaign County Board of Elections to cast early voting ballots until Election Day, March 17. The Board of Elections is located in Suite L-100 in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. The early voting schedule is: Feb-19-March 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 9-13, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 7 & 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m (Saturdays); March 15, 1-5 p.m. (Sunday); and March 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_CLEAR-CAST.jpg Christopher Logan, training & tech support, and Donna Finkbine, election clerk, perform bi-annual testing on voting machines prior to the start of early voting/absentee voting on Wednesday. Registered voters can visit the Champaign County Board of Elections to cast early voting ballots until Election Day, March 17. The Board of Elections is located in Suite L-100 in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. The early voting schedule is: Feb-19-March 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 9-13, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Monday-Friday); March 7 & 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m (Saturdays); March 15, 1-5 p.m. (Sunday); and March 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo