PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Klinger, a 10-month-old Hound Mix adopted from us a few months ago along with PJ. They were returned because they recently started to not get along with each other. Klinger is a very sweet boy and he loves kids! He gets along with most dogs here at the rescue. He has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Roxanne is a 4-year-old spayed female domestic short-haired beautiful cat who likes to watch the world out the window. She is laid back and would most likely do best in a home without any toddlers. Come visit her at the Cattery.

Upcoming events:

– Foster home roundup at PAWS on Thursday, Feb 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come join us. With kitten season right around the corner, we are in great need of foster homes of all kinds. We will teach how to care for and bottle-feed orphaned kittens. We will serve light refreshments and explain the different types of fostering that is needed. From an “overnight foster” to an “expecting mother foster” and every kind in between. It really does take a village to save lives. While not necessary, we would appreciate if you would call 937-653-6233 to pre-register.

– Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Stop by for PetSmart’s National Adoption Event and meet some of our adoptable animals.

– Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser at Southwest Bowling is set for March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Details: $30/couple & Dutch Doubles (3 games & shoe rental). To secure a lane, sign up early at PAWS or Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. There will be prizes throughout the evening. Non-bowlers can come out and support the shelter by vying for raffle baskets, including a 50/50.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Don’t pass Justin Timberlake “Bye Bye Bye” or you’ll be “Tearin Up His Heart.” This 6- or 7-year-old poodle, who weighs 10 pounds, came from a breeder, so he is slowly learning how to be a dog. He will put music to your heart as he grows day by day. This I Promise You. He is fine with other dogs. He’ll need a patient owner to help with house-breaking. He’s neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative,had a dental and is current on prevention/vaccinations. He requires a fenced-in yard. The adoption fee is $200.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

