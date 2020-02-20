WL-S 5th grade girls win championship

West Liberty-Salem 5th Grade Girls Basketball won the silver bracket championship this past weekend. On Saturday the team defeated Mechanicsburg, 19-13. On Sunday, the team beat Urbana in a tough battle with a score of 14-13. The team is coached by Head Coach Mindi Sarver and Assistant Coach Stephanie Liggett. The Tigers ended the season 9-4. Pictured from left are Assistant Coach Stephanie Ligget, Audrianna Evilsizor, Grace Jones, Hannah Harr, Emma Liggett, Carly Crawford, Belle Sarver, Kiersten Stoll, Maddie Jones, Alexis Wisner, Natalie Fish and Head Coach Mindi Sarver.

