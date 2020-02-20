Demolition begins on West Liberty water plant

Demolition begins on West Liberty’s old water plant at Lions Park on Wednesday. Village Water/Wastewater Superintendent Brad Hudson said a newer water plant was constructed two years ago. Plans are for the former water plant site to become a parking lot. On March 23, a groundbreaking will be held just south of the old plant for a Spray & Play Splash Pad scheduled to open May 23.

