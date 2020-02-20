WL-S students on ‘Mary Poppins’ stage

On Tuesday, 7th and 8th grade West Liberty-Salem choir students took part in a production of “Mary Poppins: The Musical!” at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. Fellow choir students were in the audience. Players included, from left, Ashley Yoder, Illa Kerns, Abigail Miller, Jessa Beard, Sophia Holland, Lilly Smith, Anna Byrd as Mary Poppins, Isabelle Richards and, not pictured, Malia Miller.

On Tuesday, 7th and 8th grade West Liberty-Salem choir students took part in a production of “Mary Poppins: The Musical!” at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. Fellow choir students were in the audience. Players included, from left, Ashley Yoder, Illa Kerns, Abigail Miller, Jessa Beard, Sophia Holland, Lilly Smith, Anna Byrd as Mary Poppins, Isabelle Richards and, not pictured, Malia Miller. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_play.jpg On Tuesday, 7th and 8th grade West Liberty-Salem choir students took part in a production of “Mary Poppins: The Musical!” at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. Fellow choir students were in the audience. Players included, from left, Ashley Yoder, Illa Kerns, Abigail Miller, Jessa Beard, Sophia Holland, Lilly Smith, Anna Byrd as Mary Poppins, Isabelle Richards and, not pictured, Malia Miller. Submitted photo