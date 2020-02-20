West Liberty-Salem’s February Seniors of the Month are Zachary Glock and Lydia Moell. Here are their comments.

Zachary Glock

PARENTS: Steve and Melissa Glock

School Activities and Awards: Class Vice President, NHS, Key Club, Calculus Club, Link Crew, Quick Recall, Student Council, Jungle Leader, Baseball, Football; National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student (Top 5% in nation on pSAT); Honor Roll Highest Honors; Baseball All OHC Honors

If I were principal for a day: I would do absolutely nothing

Favorite school memory: Ear fighting with Patrick Harr in 6th grade

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Mr. Schlabach, Elon Musk

Because: Their work ethic and intelligence are unmatched

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet

My advice to parents: Hold your kids to high standards, but let them live a little bit.

My biggest regret: Not being more involved in my school and community

Next year I will be: at college and hopefully not struggling too much

Lydia Moell

PARENTS: Chris and Becky Moell

School Activities and Awards: Cross country, track and field and mock trial; NHS member; Academic All Ohio in Cross Country 2017-2019 and Track 2019

If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school.

Favorite school memory: Class trips to Chicago and D.C.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Hannah Ropp

Because: Hannah Ropp because she showed me how to be a tougher person and to not make excuses for myself.

Lately, I have been reading: WWII documentary books

My advice to parents: Delete Life 360 and give your kids some space.

My biggest regret: Not playing basketball. I don’t really have many regrets.

Next year I will be: Pole vaulting at West Virginia University working towards a degree in social work.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

