West Liberty-Salem’s February Seniors of the Month are Zachary Glock and Lydia Moell. Here are their comments.
Zachary Glock
PARENTS: Steve and Melissa Glock
School Activities and Awards: Class Vice President, NHS, Key Club, Calculus Club, Link Crew, Quick Recall, Student Council, Jungle Leader, Baseball, Football; National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student (Top 5% in nation on pSAT); Honor Roll Highest Honors; Baseball All OHC Honors
If I were principal for a day: I would do absolutely nothing
Favorite school memory: Ear fighting with Patrick Harr in 6th grade
People who have been an inspiration to me include: Mr. Schlabach, Elon Musk
Because: Their work ethic and intelligence are unmatched
Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet
My advice to parents: Hold your kids to high standards, but let them live a little bit.
My biggest regret: Not being more involved in my school and community
Next year I will be: at college and hopefully not struggling too much
Lydia Moell
PARENTS: Chris and Becky Moell
School Activities and Awards: Cross country, track and field and mock trial; NHS member; Academic All Ohio in Cross Country 2017-2019 and Track 2019
If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school.
Favorite school memory: Class trips to Chicago and D.C.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: Hannah Ropp
Because: Hannah Ropp because she showed me how to be a tougher person and to not make excuses for myself.
Lately, I have been reading: WWII documentary books
My advice to parents: Delete Life 360 and give your kids some space.
My biggest regret: Not playing basketball. I don’t really have many regrets.
Next year I will be: Pole vaulting at West Virginia University working towards a degree in social work.
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.