WL-S music teacher is SSO’s Educator of the Year

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem music teacher Brice Henry was selected as the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Music Educator of the Year. He will receive the 2019-2020 award during Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Springfield Symphony Orchestra Subscription Concert in the Kuss Auditorium in Springfield, according to a WL-S news release. A reception in his honor is planned for 6:45 p.m. prior to the concert.

After Henry’s nomination by colleagues and students, an SSO selection committee interviewed him and observed him in the classroom.

At WL-S, Henry is the music director and teaches first and third grade music, Middle School Choir, High School Choir, Show Choir and Junior Show Choir.

Staff report

Information from the West Liberty-Salem school district.

