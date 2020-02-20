COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, February 21

Mercy’s Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign Health District, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Movie-Sonic the Hedgehog: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, February 22

West Liberty Lions’ Annual Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., (new site) West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 W. Newell St. Cost is donation. Handicap accessible. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, egg casserole, beverage.

Movie-Sonic the Hedgehog: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, February 23

Skunk Cabbage Walk: 2 p.m., Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $5 per person. OHC & CBA members free.

Movie-Sonic the Hedgehog: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 24

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting/work session, Support Center Conference Room, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36, to discuss the future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Triad Board of Education: There will be an executive session related to personnel matters at 7 p.m. in the boardroom. There will be no action taken at this meeting.

Tuesday, February 25

Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper: Urbana Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, 230 Scioto St. Open to the community, donations welcome.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC): 6-7 p.m. public Housing Council meeting, Champaign Economic Partnership, 3 Monument Square. For info, call 937-653-7200.

Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Wednesday, February 26

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Community Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Solar Leasing Workshop: Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. Free to attend. Breakfast 8am, Program 8:30-11. Questions and registration: 937-484-1526 or Douridas.9@osu.edu

Thursday, February 27

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, all ages

Empty Bowls of Champaign County: 5-7 p.m., Urbana University Student Center, 579 College Way. $15 for ceramic bowl and soup. All proceeds will benefit Champaign County food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Foster Home Roundup at PAWS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., PAWS Animal Shelter, just west of Urbana on West U.S. Route 36. Learn to be a foster parent for kittens. Registration requested, not required: 937-653-6233.

Free CPR Training: 8:30 to 11 a.m., education room, Urbana Hospital. If need course completion card for job, regulatory, etc., cost of AHA card is $20. For more info or to RSVP: tshort@mercy.com or call 937-484-6217.

Triad Board of Education: Re-scheduled monthly meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Friday, February 28

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Money Management 101 Session 2: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Call 937-663-4349 to register or for more information.