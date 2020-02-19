See blooming Skunk Cabbage at Cedar Bog

Cedar Bog naturalists invite everyone to learn about and see Ohio’s earliest blooming wildflower, the Skunk Cabbage, during a 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, program at the nature preserve. Following a short presentation in the Nature Center, guides and visitors will walk on the boardwalk to find the Skunk Cabbage. You never know what else may be found.

The length of the walk will depend on the weather and the condition of the boardwalk. Visitors are advised to dress for the weather and the conditions of the day.

The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. The cost is $5 per person. Ohio History Connection and Cedar Bog Association members will be admitted free of charge. For more info, call 937-484-3744.

The first “spring” flower to bloom in Ohio is the Skunk Cabbage, and Cedar Bog visitors can see this early sign of spring on Feb. 23. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_skunk-cabbage-2020.jpg The first “spring” flower to bloom in Ohio is the Skunk Cabbage, and Cedar Bog visitors can see this early sign of spring on Feb. 23. Submitted photo

Information submitted by Site Manager Mike Crackel.

