Red Cross offering free smoke alarms, installation


Staff Report

The American Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms and free alarm installation for residents who make appointments by calling the toll free number 844-207-4509. The alarms are equipped with 10-year batteries.

Red Cross reps installing the alarms will discuss with residents steps to take to prevent fires and steps to take in the event of a fire.

The Red Cross recommends:

– Testing smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.

– Talking with all family members about a fire escape plan and practicing the plan twice a year. The goal is to be able to exit the home within two minutes.

– In the event of a fire in your home, get out, stay out and call for help. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.

