‘One Book’ opens with panel discussion at UU

The region-wide One Book, Many Communities program kicks off with “Women in Law: A Panel Discussion”at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Sara Landess Room of Urbana University’s Student Center.

Women account for a small, but growing percentage of law enforcement professionals. Lori Hall, lead faculty of the Urbana University Criminal Justice Department, will moderate a panel discussion with local women about what drew them to their chosen profession, the challenges they face, and the rewards of being community leaders.

Panelists will include Margaret B. Hayes, Darke County assistant prosecutor; Angie Hart, Greene County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer; and Melany Ward, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) special deputy.

Refreshments will be provided. This, like all OBMC activities, is free and open to all.

Pick up a One Book, Many Communities program booklet at any participating library and take it to the opening event as a start on The Widows Library Trail.

The Friends of the St. Paris Public Library invites all to the OBMC programs inspired by The Widows. Once you have your booklet, participate in at least five programs and ask a library employee at the program to sign and date next to the program in the booklet. Then, visit the St. Paris Public library to turn in the booklet and receive a gift.

Complete information about all of the One Book, Many Communities programs can be found in the OBMC booklet, available at all participating libraries, or on their websites.

Participating libraries include Arcanum Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Brown Memorial Public Library, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, J.R. Clark Public Library, Edison State Community College, Greenville Public Library, Marvin Memorial Library, Milton-Union Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Piqua Public Library, Selover Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, Tipp City Public Library, Tri-County North School District, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Urbana University, Worch Memorial Public Library and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_OneBook.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the One Book, Many Communities Committee.

