Locals mourn Logwood

A flag-draped casket containing the body of Spc. Cameron Logwood, 21, arrived in Urbana on Saturday. Members of Patriot Riders, the Urbana Police Division and the State Highway Patrol accompanied the hearse to Vernon Funeral Home.

An Urbana High School graduate, who recently had re-enlisted for his second three-year stint in the U.S. Army, Logwood died in a traffic crash Feb. 7 while traveling in wintry conditions to play in a basketball tourney in Alaska.

Stationed at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, Logwood was an aircraft fuel handler and a member of Ft. Wainwright’s basketball team. High school athletics had included basketball, for which he was named Most Valuable Player in the Central Buckeye Conference in 2015.

Services were held in Urbana on Monday. Logwood’s obituary appears on page 2 of this newspaper.

U.S. military members carry a flag-draped casket containing the body of U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Logwood toward the door of Vernon Funeral Home in Urbana on Saturday afternoon. A visitation was held for Logwood on Sunday and a service on Monday. See funeral arrangement details on today’s page 2. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_11-Military-carrying-the-body-into-the-funeral-home4.jpg U.S. military members carry a flag-draped casket containing the body of U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Logwood toward the door of Vernon Funeral Home in Urbana on Saturday afternoon. A visitation was held for Logwood on Sunday and a service on Monday. See funeral arrangement details on today’s page 2. Photos by John Coffman Photography Members of the Patriot Riders line the entrance to Vernon Funeral Home as a procession carrying U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Logwood arrives in Urbana on Saturday afternoon. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_12-Members-of-the-Patriot-Riders-standing-at-attention-while-the-body-is-moved-inside-2.jpg Members of the Patriot Riders line the entrance to Vernon Funeral Home as a procession carrying U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Logwood arrives in Urbana on Saturday afternoon. Photos by John Coffman Photography A procession of Patriot Riders, Urbana Police Division and Ohio State Highway Patrol accompany a hearse carrying the body of Army Spc. Cameron Logwood on Saturday as it winds through Monument Square on the way to Vernon Funeral Home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_4-Body-arrives-at-357.jpg A procession of Patriot Riders, Urbana Police Division and Ohio State Highway Patrol accompany a hearse carrying the body of Army Spc. Cameron Logwood on Saturday as it winds through Monument Square on the way to Vernon Funeral Home. Photos by John Coffman Photography

UHS grad killed in Alaska