Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper name Bey as partner

Champaign County native Daniel L. Bey has been admitted as a partner in the Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper law firm, which has offices in Suite 200, One Monument Square, Urbana, and at 500 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

Bey graduated from Graham High School and Wittenberg University and obtained both his J.D. and LL.M. from Ohio Northern University College of Law. He served as a Fulbright Scholar in Kosovo.

His local practice areas include real property transactions, utility right-of-way negotiations, estate planning and probate, corporate and business transactions, and litigation.

Bey is a title agent for First American Title Insurance Company through Martin Browne’s title agency, Bankers’ Title, and issues title insurance policies for both owners and lenders. He is a frequent speaker on real property topics.

Submitted story

Submitted by Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper.

Submitted by Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper.