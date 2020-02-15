Logwood challenges Hess for commission seat

This is one in a series of profiles on 4 Republican candidates for Champaign County Commissioner on the March 17 ballot. The profiles are being printed on consecutive days in the alphabetical order of candidates’ last names.

Stacey Logwood, BA, OCPS, is challenging incumbent county Commissioner Steve Hess in this year’s Republican primary election. There are no Democrat candidates. The Urbana Daily Citizen sent questions to both candidates to better inform readers of their positions prior to the March 17 primary election. The responses are in their words, unless otherwise noted. Responses exceeding the word limits have been edited to conform.

The salary of the County Commissioners in 2021 will be $54,939 and they are considered full-time.

Stacey Logwood

Stacey Logwood, an Ohio Certified Prevention Specialist, graduated from Mechanicsburg High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Capital University. She and her husband Shawn have two adult children, Jailin (Fran) of Urbana and Cameron (Ft. Wainwright, Alaska). They live in Union township with their two minor children, Taran and Kennedy. Logwood serves as the Director of Community & School-Based Prevention for the MHDAS Board of Logan & Champaign Counties and previously was the Director of Champaign Co. Family & Children First.

She is a member of Toastmasters, CHIP Leadership Team, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Healthy Living Committee, Early Childhood Coordinating Committee, and facilitates the Drug Free Youth Coalition/Opiate Task Force. She is a Chamber of Commerce Board member and serves on the Bridges CAP Board and the Regional Council of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund (County Commissioner appointed). Stacey donates to Donate Life, Caring Kitchen, Sycamore House, and Veterans of America.

Why are you the best-qualified candidate for county commissioner?

During my employment with the county over the past 15 years, I have learned about our county governance structure, our systems, funding sources, and our greatest assets — our people. I have a passion for creating changes that streamline services, improve communication and improve the health, lives, and families in Champaign County. I am a leader capable of implementing a plan to ensure we have a healthy workforce and strong economy, where families can thrive.

What unique area of expertise would you bring to the county commission if elected?

I have extensive training in strategic planning processes and capacity building. Measuring community readiness, utilizing community assessments and making data-driven decisions are strategic and fiscally responsible to ensure we do the right thing, at the right time. I have secured competitive funding and implemented sustainable programs and environmental strategies that have created population level health outcomes. I have extensive knowledge of our county needs, our assets, and the operations of our social/public service systems.

What are the three most serious financial challenges facing Champaign County government in the next 4 years?

The three most serious financial challenges include: foster care and out of home placement costs within our social service systems these have been tremendously impacted by the drug epidemic; addressing aged road/bridge and housing infrastructure; and securing outside funding sources to reduce the impact of property taxes on our senior citizens and working families.

What is the most exciting opportunity that county commissioners might encounter during the next 4 years?

Governor DeWine initiated several new youth-focused investments that will produce results in the next 4-10 years. Investment in prevention services will profoundly decrease the number of youth/families involved in our court systems, thus reducing jail costs, and increasing our workforce. These are critical components for ensuring our community thrives and we must ensure that young people have roles, opportunities, and connections to the business community. Ensuring these avenues are in place is essential.

What specific skills do you possess that will help you excel at communicating and cooperating with fellow county officeholders, township officials and municipal officials?

My roles have required excellent facilitation and communication skills, multi-system collaboration and cross-system thinking. When leadership at the county, township, and municipal levels collaboratively develop a shared vision for the future, it greatly reduces barriers and conflicts. I will work to leverage resources and strengthen relationships to allow for shared planning and strategy development. The County Commissioners are the back-bone organization that should guide, support, and foster efforts between officials and the community.

Is Champaign County well-positioned for the economy of the future? Why or why not?

Champaign County has been slow to recover from the 2008 recession that eliminated hundreds of livable wage jobs. In the past three years we have seen the economy improve, yet employers have struggled to find healthy, drug-free, workforce-ready employees. We must provide more local opportunities for youth to be exposed to the manufacturing, service, and technology sectors in our community, so they are able to make a living and contribute to our great county.

What 3 goals would you like to accomplish if elected and how would you do this?

The top three priorities I would address are: 1) Establishing cross-sector meetings within the county government structure to improve communication and collaboration across systems and leadership; 2) make government work by examining and addressing system inefficiencies, capacity issues, infrastructure issues, and communication barriers; and 3) align county agency strategic plans to develop cross-cutting strategies to promote healthy lifestyles and a strong workforce. Thriving communities need pro-active leadership, community pride, and a shared vision.

