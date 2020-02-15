County commissioner Faulkner seeks re-election

This is one in a series of profiles on 4 Republican candidates for Champaign County Commissioner on the March 17 ballot. The profiles are being printed on consecutive days in the alphabetical order of candidates’ last names.

Incumbent county Commissioner Dave Faulkner is challenged in this year’s Republican primary election by Tim Cassady. There are no Democrat candidates. The Urbana Daily Citizen sent questions to both candidates to better inform readers of their positions prior to the March 17 primary election. The responses are in their words, unless otherwise noted. Each was asked to provide biographical information within a 150-word limit and responses to the following questions, each within a 75-word limit. Responses exceeding the word limits have been edited to conform.

The salary of the county commissioners in 2021 will be $54,939 and they are considered full time.

Dave Faulkner

– Seven years experience as County Commissioner

– Serve on countless boards and committees as commissioner, presiding over meetings, and approving budgets

– Lifelong resident of Champaign County, born and raised

– Live outside of St. Paris with wife, Traci Faulkner

– We have 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild

– farm steward

– business owner with wife

– property owner

– Graham Graduate

– Howe military academy

Why are you the best-qualified candidate for County Commissioner?

7 years as a Champaign County Commissioner

It’s in my DNA, my great grandfather Charles Faulkner was a Champaign County Sheriff in the early 1900’s. My grandfather, Alpha Faulkner, was a two-term Champaign County Commissioner in the 1950’s. I believe 40+ years in the farming industry has more than adequately prepared me for the leadership and financial responsibilities as County Commissioner. A farming background should be required for any elected official.

What unique areas of expertise would you bring to the County Commission if elected?

Again 7+ years of experience, no nonsense, common sense, conservative views, the job of County Commissioner involves a learning curve. It takes a couple of years to go through the appropriations cycles to get a good handle on it. The challenges are ever changing. Now that I’ve been through several funding cycles, and day to day business needs, I feel I’m well educated to help the other elected officials tackle anything that may come our way.

What are the three most serious financial challenges facing Champaign County government in the next 4 years?

To me they’re all serious; whether it’s 3 or 10. Anything that affects revenue is serious in county government. We’re not like state or federal government where we can run a deficit, we have to balance. If we can’t balance, we have to cut something to make it balance; simple math.

What is the most exciting opportunity that County Commissioners might encounter during the next 4 years?

No more cuts of funding, or burdens passed down to us from the state or federal governments would be very exciting. But, I’m not looking for the next exciting thing to come along. I’m here to do the job the citizens of Champaign County elected me to do. First and Foremost in that is to be frugal with their tax dollars and keep the bills of the county paid.

What specific skills do you possess that will help you excel at communicating and cooperating with fellow county officeholders, township officials and municipal officials?

Besides what I said in my answer to question 2, It’s not that difficult when everyone on the “Team” has the same goals; Serving the citizens of Champaign County and doing right with their stuff! It’s a “Team” effort all the way across the board. We the people of Champaign County are very Blessed to have elected officials that are highly qualified in the positions that they hold. That includes all the personnel of the county.

Is Champaign County well-positioned for the economy of the future? Why or why not?

Yes, because we as a “Team” of commissioners and our County Administrator Andrea, are very financially responsible. We don’t spend beyond our means. We are here to do the citizens of Champaign County’s business. Which is to be the most efficient, frugal, and responsible stewards of the citizens assets.

What 3 goals would you like to accomplish if elected and how would you do this?

My main goal as part of the “Team” would be to keep our head above water, and figure out what, why, when, where, and how we’re going to do when the state or federal government cuts the next source out of our funding sources. As citizens, and especially as elected officials, we have the responsibility to protect our environment, build and maintain our roads, and enforce our laws and regulations that ensure public health and safety.

About the series

