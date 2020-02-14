Urbana Hospital hosts free CPR training Feb. 27

Nine of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside the hospital setting do not survive. You can help change those statistics by enrolling in “Friends and Family CPR,” a free CPR training session from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the education room at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St.

Surveys show that only half of Americans would perform lifesaving CPR. That’s because many people don’t know what to do or think that someone else will come to the rescue. Performing CPR can double or triple the chance of survival for someone whose heart has stopped beating.

This course is designed for anyone with little or no medical training who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. The training is free, but if you need a course completion card for job, regulatory (for example, OSHA) or other requirements, the cost of the AHA card is $20.

Participants will learn:

– How high-quality CPR improves survival

– The concepts of the Chain of Survival, which describes the series of steps that rescuers or bystanders perform to improve the likelihood of survival for heart attack victims

– To recognize when someone needs CPR

– How to perform high-quality CPR for an adult

– How to perform CPR with help from others

– How to use an AED (automated external defibrillator)

For more information or to RSVP, contact Tracy Short at tshort@mercy.com or call 937-484-6217.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

