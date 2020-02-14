Church of the Nazarene hosts missionaries

Urbana Church of the Nazarene, corner of Dugan Road and East State Route 29, will host guest missionaries from Argentina, Carlos and Robin Radi and their daughters, Feb. 28-March 1. They will be featured at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with refreshments to follow, and at the 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1, service, which will be followed by a potluck. Carlos and Robin have been Church of the Nazarene missionaries in Central and South America since 1999. All are invited to hear their story at both events and to take a favorite dish to the potluck.

