WL-S FFA team brings home 1st place win

The West Liberty-Salem General Livestock Team traveled to New Madison on Feb. 8 to compete in the PATRIOT Livestock Judging Contest, the team’s first contest of the season. The Reasons team consisting of Adalyn Caudill, Cooper Havens, Kyndall Metz, Lance Baldwin and Dawson Jenkins finished in first place. Adalyn led the team with a second place individual finish, Cooper was 8th, Kyndall was 12th, Lance was 15th and Dawson was 18th. The Non-Reasons team finished 9th in the Non-Reasons contest. Payton Eckurd led the Non-Reasons team with a 16th place finish, followed by Wylie Harbour, 47th, Marissa Bailey, 52nd, and Ava Buck 60th. Tri-Village FFA Alumni hosted the event. Shown from left are Wylie Harbour, Dawson Jenkins, Lance Baldwin, Cooper Havens, Kyndall Metz, Adalyn Caudill, Payton Eckurd, Marissa Bailey and Ava Buck.

