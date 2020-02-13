Douthwaite nominated to service academies

WEST LIBERTY – Trenton Douthwaite of West Liberty has been nominated to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). This past weekend, he congratulated the Class of 2020 Service Academy nominees and their families at a reception hosted by Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum,

“Our nominees are among the best and the brightest from Ohio, and I would be proud to have them serve our country in our Armed Forces,” Portman said. “This annual reception is one of my favorite days of the year, and I was pleased to be able to congratulate them. The distinguished members of the Review Board helped me and our office guarantee that young individuals like the ones we selected this year have a chance to get into one of the service academies, and I am grateful for their dedication to continuing Ohio’s strong tradition of high acceptance rates.”

Submitted story

Information from the office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

Information from the office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).