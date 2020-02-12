Visitors Bureau promoting Champaign County

The Champaign County Visitors Bureau, a committee of the Champaign County Chamber, represented the community at the AAA Great Vacations Travel Expo in Columbus Feb. 7-9. The Visitors Bureau was one of over 150 vendors offering information on attractions and events from destinations around Ohio and the world.

The Visitors Bureau estimates more than 10,000 attendees stopped for information on Champaign County. Representatives of the Visitors Bureau committee, Freshwater Farms of Ohio, Café Paradiso, Folck Winery and 1868 Italianate Casa handed out community guides, event listings and brochures on local destinations and attractions. Travel show attendees were encouraged to sign up for the Visitors Bureau email list for their chance to win a Champaign County “getaway package” worth over $300.

The mission of the Visitors Bureau is to promote Champaign County as a premier destination of leisure travel, highlighting the area’s historical, cultural and recreational attractions. The Visitors Bureau distributes the annual Champaign County events rack card, available now at the Chamber & Visitors Bureau office at 127 W. Court St. They will soon publish 20-page visitors guide that will feature dining establishments, attractions and lodging options.

The Visitors Bureau meets monthly and invites anyone interested in being involved in the Visitors Bureau to its meeting on March 25 at 8 a.m. at The Farmer’s Daughter. Contact the Chamber at 937-653-5764 or email info@champaignohio.com for more information on the Visitors Bureau or to RSVP to the March meeting.

Submitted by Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

