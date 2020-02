COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, February 13

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Friday, February 14

West Liberty-Salem Key Club’s Empty Bowls: 4:30-7:30 p.m. benefit dinner, WL-S High School cafeteria. Meal is $5, and all proceeds will go to the West Liberty Cares food pantry and the Caring Kitchen in Urbana.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Overnight Lock-In: 8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12. To register or for more info, call 937-663-4349.

Housing Market Analysis: 8:30-11 a.m., county Community Center auditorium. Analysis and recommendations of study commissioned by Champaign Economic Partnership.

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, February 15

Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band: 7-9 p.m. concert, Champaign County Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The cost is $10 at the door.

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, February 16

Running 4 Life Freeze Out: 5k run/walk, chili cook-off, dessert auction starts at 2 p.m. at M’burg school. Registration for the 5k is $20 the day of the event. No cost to enter cook-off. Entries must be crock pot size. Drop off desserts at 1 p.m.

“The Ad White Case and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850”: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Museum open before and after free Black History Month program.

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 17

St. Paris village Council Meeting is cancelled. The next meeting will be March 2.

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

DAR: 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, to present the annual American History Essay awards

Rural Urban Night: 6:15 p.m., 4-H Activities Building, fairgrounds. Rotary Club to name Farmer of the Year. Tickets are $15, include dinner, available at Perpetual Bank in Urbana or at courthouse from Judge Gilbert of Family Court.

Urbana Township Trustees: noon meeting (changed from 7 p.m.)

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog: 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Tuesday, February 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., Conference Room B of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (changed from Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day)

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after LEPC meeting, noted above

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for al ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, February 19

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, February 20

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

“WWII Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, Urbana. Free lecture open to all discusses the downing of a B-17 bomber and the capture of its crew on April 13, 1944.

Friday, February 21

Mercy’s Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign Health District, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, February 22

West Liberty Lions’ Annual Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., (new site) West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 W. Newell St. Cost is donation. Handicap accessible. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, egg casserole, beverage.