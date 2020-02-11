Speaker to discuss M’burg’s ‘Ad White Case’

Local historian Amanda Roberts Norris will delve into Mechanicsburg history at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, when she presents “The Ad White Case and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850” at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

All are invited to this free Black History Month program to see White’s pistol, fired during his capture, and learn how a local event had state and national legal ramifications.

The museum will be open to visitors before and after the program. Free to the public, the museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story.

Addison White’s pistol is displayed at the Champaign County Historical Museum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_Museum.jpg Addison White’s pistol is displayed at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

