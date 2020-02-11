WL-S Olympiad team earns 3rd place trophy

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem’s Division B (grades 6-9) Science Olympiad team participated in the Sylvania Invitational in Toledo on Feb. 8 and earned a 3rd place team trophy. Twenty-eight teams participated. Fifteen team members won awards in 13 of the 23 events.

Awards included two bronze medals, five silver medals and a gold medal in the Dynamic Planet event, in which Lily Smith and Carter Titus participated. Also winning awards were Maddox Havens, Shiloh Spencer, Bailee Wick, Sari Kitchen, Abby Miller, Hanna Schwaderer, Veronica Wall, Joy Hudson, Nathan Neuerman, Craig Stanford, Aiden Taylor, Brady Kauffman and Marshall Sutherin.

Next up for the team is the New Albany Invitational on Feb. 22.

Pictured are, from left in front row, Joy Hudson, Sari Kitchen, Edie Keller, Emily Asbury, Emery Longaberger, Abby Miller, Brock Burgel, Jaelyn Smith, Brady Kauffman, Nathan Neuerman, Marshall Sutherin, Cameron Spencer, John Benedict, back row, Aaron Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Shane Burgel, Evan Casto, Quentin Rudolph, Veronica Wall, Lily Smith, Greyson Horsley, Hanna Schwaderer, Max Rudolph, Craig Stanford, Carter Titus, Shiloh Spencer, Maddox Havens and Bailee Wick. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_WLS.jpg Pictured are, from left in front row, Joy Hudson, Sari Kitchen, Edie Keller, Emily Asbury, Emery Longaberger, Abby Miller, Brock Burgel, Jaelyn Smith, Brady Kauffman, Nathan Neuerman, Marshall Sutherin, Cameron Spencer, John Benedict, back row, Aaron Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Shane Burgel, Evan Casto, Quentin Rudolph, Veronica Wall, Lily Smith, Greyson Horsley, Hanna Schwaderer, Max Rudolph, Craig Stanford, Carter Titus, Shiloh Spencer, Maddox Havens and Bailee Wick. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

