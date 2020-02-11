COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, February 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, February 13

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Friday, February 14

West Liberty-Salem Key Club’s Empty Bowls: 4:30-7:30 p.m. benefit dinner, WL-S High School cafeteria. Meal is $5, and all proceeds will go to the West Liberty Cares food pantry and the Caring Kitchen in Urbana.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Overnight Lock-In: 8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12. To register or for more info, call 937-663-4349.

Housing Market Analysis: 8:30-11 a.m., county Community Center auditorium. Analysis and recommendations of study commissioned by Champaign Economic Partnership.

Saturday, February 15

Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band: 7-9 p.m. concert, Champaign County Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The cost is $10 at the door.

Sunday, February 16

Running 4 Life Freeze Out: 5k run/walk, chili cook-off, dessert auction starts at 2 p.m. at M’burg school. Registration for the 5k is $20 the day of the event. No cost to enter cook-off. Entries must be crock pot size. Drop off desserts at 1 p.m.

“The Ad White Case and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850”: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Museum open before and after free Black History Month program.

Monday, February 17

St. Paris village Council Meeting is cancelled. The next meeting will be March 2.

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

DAR: 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, to present the annual American History Essay awards

Rural Urban Night: 6:15 p.m., 4-H Activities Building, fairgrounds. Rotary Club to name Farmer of the Year. Tickets are $15, include dinner, available at Perpetual Bank in Urbana or at courthouse from Judge Gilbert of Family Court.

Urbana Township Trustees: noon meeting (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., Conference Room B of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (changed from Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day)

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after LEPC meeting, noted above

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for al ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Wednesday, February 19

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, February 20

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

“WWII Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, Urbana. Free lecture open to all discusses the downing of a B-17 bomber and the capture of its crew on April 13, 1944.

Friday, February 21

Mercy’s Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign Health District, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, February 22

West Liberty Lions’ Annual Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., (new site) West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 W. Newell St. Cost is donation. Handicap accessible. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, egg casserole, beverage.