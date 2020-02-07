Radon a year-round health risk

It is important that we continue to address the issue of radon, one of our county’s environmental health concerns. An earlier article mentioned that:

· Radon is a colorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that threatens the health of our citizens.

· Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in the United States and the number one cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers.

Protect yourself and your family from radon by having your home tested. It is the only effective way to determine whether you and your family are exposed to high levels of radon.

The detailed charts show the levels of radon in Champaign County by zip codes. As of August 2019, 2,309 test kits had been processed, with the average reading of 4.68 [pCi/L]. Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air, a measurement of radioactivity. The U.S. Surgeon General and Environmental Protection Agency recommend fixing homes with radon levels at or above 4pCi/L. If you are interested in having your home fixed, your local Health District office has a list of companies that perform radon mitigation.

For a free or inexpensive test kit for Ohio residents only, go to the following website: www.champaignhd.com/radon. For assistance in completing the application, call 937-484-1606.

The health district encourages residents to order radon test kit today.

This graphic shows the average levels of radon by county in the state of Ohio. The U.S. Surgeon General and Environmental Protection Agency recommend fixing homes with radon levels at or above 4pCi/L. On average, properties in Champaign County exceed that level. Counties with high averages of radon are colored in red on this map.

This graphic demonstrates the various ways radon can enter a home.

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Health District.

