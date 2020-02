The Red Cross is reminding people that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. And, the Red Cross can help by installing free 10-year battery photo-electric smoke alarms. During a home visit, Red Cross reps also can discuss fire safety topics such as cooking safety and “2 Minutes to Get Out and Stay Out.”

To arrange for free smoke alarm installation and fire safety info, call, toll free, 844-207-4509.

Staff report

Info provided by American Red Cross of Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter.

