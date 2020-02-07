Join local census efforts

A group of local leaders is working to encourage local residents to complete the 2020 census – to make sure Champaign County is fully counted.

Doug Crabill, Urbana Community Development manager, said the Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, which he chairs, is represented by leaders of local government, education and social service and community organizations, such as the Champaign Economic Partnership, from across the county.

The Champaign County commissioners established the committee in September 2019, and the municipal councils of Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and St. Paris passed resolutions supporting the effort to encourage all Champaign County residents to complete the census.

“If we improve the response rate to the census, we improve the data that the Census Bureau collects and get a more complete count,” Crabill said. That’s important because census data, such as population and median income, affects business decisions, for instance whether to locate or expand here. And a more accurate count supports government decisions and improves the community’s competitiveness in applying for grants.

The U.S. Census Bureau will mail cards to physical addresses prior to April 1, designated as Census Day, to explain how to complete the census online, by mail or by phone.

A second mailer will be sent to those who don’t complete the census the first time around. And door-to-door census workers will visit those who still haven’t completed the census.

Interested in being a census taker?

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting census takers for Champaign County. To learn how to apply for the positions, visit ChampaignWorks.com, under the Jobs tab, and select “Temporary” in the categories listing. The positions pay $16.50-$18 an hour.

Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee members, from left, are Partnership Specialist Donald Sanders, former Mechanicsburg mayor Greg Kimball, Mechanicsburg village administrator April Huggins-Davis, North Lewisburg village administrator Andy Yoder, Urbana Community Development Manager Doug Crabill, North Lewisburg fiscal officer Jennifer McCombs, and Champaign Economic Partnership administrative assistant Caty Shoemaker. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_CensusCommittee.jpg Chris Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Local group promoting community participation

Submitted story

Information submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership on behalf of local community census effort.

